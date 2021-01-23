Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK)

Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.

