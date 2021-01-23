GravityCoin Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $82,137.48 and $1,927.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00126768 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00077127 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00278095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040168 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,113,722 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

