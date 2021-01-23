Graham Stapleton Sells 185,872 Shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Stock

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

HFD stock opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.68. Halfords Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 303.50 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a market cap of £554.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

Get Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) alerts:

About Halfords Group plc (HFD.L)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.