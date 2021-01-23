Graham Stapleton Sells 185,872 Shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Stock

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).
HFD stock opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.68. Halfords Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 303.50 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a market cap of £554.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.
About Halfords Group plc (HFD.L)
