Graco (GGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,254.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,854 shares of company stock valued at $10,226,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

