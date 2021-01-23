Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.27. 3,713,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,554,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,440,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

