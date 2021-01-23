GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,411 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of GoDaddy worth $74,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 43.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,617 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,653 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $83.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

