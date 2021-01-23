GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) alerts:

Shares of GOCO traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 128 ($1.67). 619,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,017. The company has a market cap of £539.88 million and a PE ratio of 47.41. GoCo Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.40 ($1.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.27.

GoCo Group plc operates Internet-based price comparison Websites for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It also provides weflip, an automated savings service; Look After My Bills, an automated energy savings service; MyVoucherCodes, a discount voucher website; and Energylinx, a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.