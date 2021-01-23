GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Financial Survey

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adocia and GN Store Nord A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adocia $2.37 million 38.56 -$20.83 million ($2.97) -4.41 GN Store Nord A/S $1.89 billion 6.00 $217.96 million $4.94 48.27

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia. Adocia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adocia and GN Store Nord A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adocia 0 0 2 0 3.00 GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 4 0 2.80

Adocia presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.04%. Given Adocia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adocia is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Adocia and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adocia N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Adocia has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Adocia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adocia Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. Its clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide M1Pram. The company's clinical pipeline also includes BioChaperone Glucagon, which is an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Its preclinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram), which is a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide; BioChaperone Glargine GLP1 that is a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of diabetes; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1, which is a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption. It also provides FalCom, a communication and hearing protection solution for defense and security forces. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Audigy, FalCom, Jabra, and Blueparrott brand names. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

