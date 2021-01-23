Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Globant comprises approximately 3.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Globant worth $345,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Globant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 43,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

GLOB stock opened at $207.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

