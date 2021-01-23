Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 10,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,546,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,429,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00.

eXp World stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $103.11. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.64 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

eXp World’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

