Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

