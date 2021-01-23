Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $302.47 million, a PE ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.