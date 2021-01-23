GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

