GeyserCoin Hits Market Cap of $26,442.47 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $26,442.47 and $44.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,390,424 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

