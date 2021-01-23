Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 611.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,013 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after buying an additional 58,210 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.