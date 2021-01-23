George Frederick Fink Purchases 8,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,177.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,083,130.19.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$12,040.00.

TSE BNE opened at C$2.68 on Friday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNE. CIBC boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.28.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.