General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $55.97 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

