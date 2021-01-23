General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 140,715 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 33,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 97,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

