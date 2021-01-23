GateToken Achieves Market Cap of $37.78 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $37.78 million and $14.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,178,587 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

