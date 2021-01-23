Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 15,456 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. 1,168,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,982. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

