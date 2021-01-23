Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,608 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 14.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.70. 4,288,767 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32.

