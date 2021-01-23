GameCredits Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,695.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.53 million and $144,695.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,633,331 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

