Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.86

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.86 and traded as high as $142.18. Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) shares last traded at $135.56, with a volume of 622,189 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a market cap of £144.44 million and a PE ratio of 0.45.

About Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

