Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

GALT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 343,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,387. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $123.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

