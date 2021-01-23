Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$13.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.59.

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

