G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

GTHX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

