G.Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – G.Research raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $16.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.30. G.Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $20.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.15 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

GWW stock opened at $393.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.54 and its 200 day moving average is $373.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

