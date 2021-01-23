Fyooz Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $422,615.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00126284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040254 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,707,491 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

