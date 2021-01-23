FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.79. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $14.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

OAS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 354,898 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 355,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

