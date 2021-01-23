FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.30 million.

