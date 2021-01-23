FY2021 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered by Analyst

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $694.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Green Plains by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

