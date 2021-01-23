FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.31.
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
