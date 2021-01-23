FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

KMX stock opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

