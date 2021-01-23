FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Increased by Analyst

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $846.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $718.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

