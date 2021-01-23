FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Raised by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

NYSE:STN opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Stantec by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1186 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

