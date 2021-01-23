FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Lion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Lion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $873.62 million for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.