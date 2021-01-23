FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $245.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.66. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 115.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

