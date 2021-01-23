FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%.

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $215.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.