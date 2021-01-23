Fulton Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 148,250 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.