FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.