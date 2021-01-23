Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives $7.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Frontline by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Frontline by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $177.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
