Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L) (LON:FRAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L) (LON:FRAS)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 448.60 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 439.57 ($5.74). Approximately 291,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 242,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 450.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L) Company Profile (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

