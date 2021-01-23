Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

ACWX stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.