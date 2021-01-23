Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 47,638 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $8,962,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 120,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.