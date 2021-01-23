Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $166.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $148.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.