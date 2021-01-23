Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.44

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.44 and traded as high as $25.01. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 57,210 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.34 million, a PE ratio of -35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

