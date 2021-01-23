Fountain Trading Up 16% This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $732,877.52 and approximately $7,135.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars.

