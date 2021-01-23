Foundation Mastercard Sells 57,198 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90.

On Friday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $9,953,167.00.

MA opened at $328.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.83. The company has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

