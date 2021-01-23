Foster Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

