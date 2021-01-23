Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSM. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 3,253,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,161. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 254.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 102.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 79,922 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

